Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Square Off Against Cardinals On July 7

Mitchell is hitting for a .269 BA, .364 OBP and .461 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 38 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 42 runs. Mitchell has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

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