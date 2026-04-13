Garrett Crochet And Red Sox Square Off Against Twins On April 13
Garrett Crochet will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, April 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Crochet has -118 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Crochet is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.