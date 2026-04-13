Garrett Crochet And Red Sox Square Off Against Twins On April 13

Crochet is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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