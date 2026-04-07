Garrett Crochet And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 7

Crochet is 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 6.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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