Garrett Crochet And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 7
Garrett Crochet will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Crochet has -112 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Crochet is 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Brewers are averaging 6.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.