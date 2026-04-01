Garrett Crochet And Red Sox Play Astros On April 1

Crochet is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Astros are averaging 6.5 runs per game this season, with 4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.