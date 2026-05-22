Gage Workman And Tigers Face Orioles On May 22
Gage Workman and his Detroit Tigers will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Workman has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Workman is hitting for a .179 BA, .179 OBP and .464 SLG with a 46.4% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Guardians.
Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.44 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.