Gage Workman And Tigers Face Orioles On May 22

Workman is hitting for a .179 BA, .179 OBP and .464 SLG with a 46.4% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.44 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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