Gage Workman And Tigers Face Mets On May 13
Gage Workman and his Detroit Tigers will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Workman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Workman had a .188 BA, .235 OBP and .250 SLG with a 41.2% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .485 and he scored no runs. In 17 plate appearances, he hit no home runs and drove in two runs. Workman recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Mets.
Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.27 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.