Gage Workman And Tigers Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 15

Workman had a .188 BA, .235 OBP and .250 SLG with a 41.2% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .485 and he scored no runs. In 17 plate appearances, he hit no home runs and drove in two runs. Workman recorded one steal on one attempt. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Mets.

Trey Yesavage (1-1 with a 0.68 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.

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