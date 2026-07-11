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Gage Jump
Oakland Athletics

Gage Jump

Oakland Athletics • #61 SP

Gage Jump And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On July 11

Gage Jump will get the start for the Athletics against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jump has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Jump is 3-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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