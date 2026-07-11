Gage Jump And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On July 11

Jump is 3-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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