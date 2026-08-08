Gage Jump And Athletics Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 8

Jump is 4-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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