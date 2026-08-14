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Gage Jump
Oakland Athletics

Gage Jump

Oakland Athletics • #61 SP

Gage Jump And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 14

Gage Jump will get the start for his Athletics against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Jump has +110 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jump is 5-7 with a 4.46 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gage Jump

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