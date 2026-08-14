Gage Jump And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 14

Jump is 5-7 with a 4.46 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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