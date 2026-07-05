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Gage Jump
Oakland Athletics

Gage Jump

Oakland Athletics • #61 SP

Gage Jump And Athletics Take On Marlins On July 5

Gage Jump will get the start for the Athletics against the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Jump has +118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Jump is 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gage Jump

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