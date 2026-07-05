Gage Jump And Athletics Take On Marlins On July 5

Jump is 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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