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Gage Jump
Oakland Athletics

Gage Jump

Oakland Athletics • #61 SP

Gage Jump And Athletics Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 22

Gage Jump will get the start for the Athletics against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Jump has +110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Jump is 3-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gage Jump

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