FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gabriel Rincones Jr.
Philadelphia Phillies

Gabriel Rincones Jr.

Philadelphia Phillies • #17 RF

Gabriel Rincones Jr. And Phillies Face Tigers On July 11

Gabriel Rincones Jr. and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Rincones has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Rincones is hitting for a .190 BA, .224 OBP and .333 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .557 and he has scored six runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Rincones Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News