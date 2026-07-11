Gabriel Rincones Jr. And Phillies Face Tigers On July 11

Rincones is hitting for a .190 BA, .224 OBP and .333 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .557 and he has scored six runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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