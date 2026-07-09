Gabriel Rincones Jr. And Phillies Square Off Against Reds On July 9

Rincones is hitting for a .211 BA, .233 OBP and .368 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored six runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Reds.

Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.03 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.