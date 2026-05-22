Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 22

Moreno is hitting for a .255 BA, .314 OBP and .394 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 14 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. Moreno has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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