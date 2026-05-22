Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 22
Gabriel Moreno and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, on Friday, May 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Moreno has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Moreno is hitting for a .255 BA, .314 OBP and .394 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 14 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. Moreno has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Rockies.
Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.