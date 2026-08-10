Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 10
Gabriel Moreno and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Moreno has +800 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Moreno is hitting for a .302 BA, .382 OBP and .443 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 48 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
The Rockies will send Gabriel Hughes (0-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.