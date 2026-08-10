Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 10

Moreno is hitting for a .302 BA, .382 OBP and .443 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 48 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

The Rockies will send Gabriel Hughes (0-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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