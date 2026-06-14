Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Face Reds On June 14

Moreno is hitting for a .266 BA, .352 OBP and .435 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 23 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Moreno has recorded four steals on five attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season.

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