Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Face Reds On June 13

Moreno is hitting for a .260 BA, .345 OBP and .427 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 23 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Moreno has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (3-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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