Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Padres On July 7

Moreno is hitting for a .286 BA, .373 OBP and .427 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 31 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 29 runs. Moreno has recorded four steals on five attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Padres.

The Padres are sending German Marquez (3-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.