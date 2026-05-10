Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On May 10

Moreno is hitting for a .226 BA, .290 OBP and .371 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored eight runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Huascar Brazoban (2-0) gets the start for the Mets, his second of the season.

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