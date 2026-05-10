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Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks

Gabriel Moreno

Arizona Diamondbacks • #14 C

Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On May 10

Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the New York Mets at Chase Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Moreno has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Moreno is hitting for a .226 BA, .290 OBP and .371 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored eight runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Huascar Brazoban (2-0) gets the start for the Mets, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Moreno

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