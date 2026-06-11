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Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks

Gabriel Moreno

Arizona Diamondbacks • #14 C

Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Play Marlins On June 11

Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Thursday, June 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Moreno has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Moreno is hitting for a .266 BA, .345 OBP and .434 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 22 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Moreno has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Moreno

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