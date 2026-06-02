Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Dodgers On June 2

Moreno is hitting for a .258 BA, .319 OBP and .400 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 18 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. Moreno has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.

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