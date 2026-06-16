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Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks

Gabriel Moreno

Arizona Diamondbacks • #14 C

Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Take On Angels On June 16

Gabriel Moreno and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Moreno has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Moreno is hitting for a .264 BA, .346 OBP and .442 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 24 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. Moreno has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (2-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Moreno

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