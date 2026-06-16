Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Take On Angels On June 16

Moreno is hitting for a .264 BA, .346 OBP and .442 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 24 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. Moreno has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (2-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season.

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