Gabriel Hughes And Rockies Face Giants On Aug. 16

Hughes is 0-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.