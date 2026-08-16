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Gabriel Hughes
Colorado Rockies

Gabriel Hughes

Colorado Rockies • #43 RP

Gabriel Hughes And Rockies Face Giants On Aug. 16

Gabriel Hughes will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Hughes has -158 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Hughes is 0-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Hughes

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