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Gabriel Hughes
Colorado Rockies

Gabriel Hughes

Colorado Rockies • #43 RP

Gabriel Hughes And Rockies Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 10

Gabriel Hughes will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Hughes has -148 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hughes is 0-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Hughes

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