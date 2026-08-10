Gabriel Hughes And Rockies Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 10

Hughes is 0-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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