Gabriel Arias And Guardians Square Off Against White Sox On July 5

Arias is hitting for a .208 BA, .260 OBP and .361 SLG with a 39% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored seven runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the White Sox.

The White Sox will look to Chris Murphy (2-0) in his second start this season.

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