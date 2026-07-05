FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians

Gabriel Arias

Cleveland Guardians • #13 SS

Gabriel Arias And Guardians Square Off Against White Sox On July 5

Gabriel Arias and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 2 p.m. ET. Arias has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Arias is hitting for a .208 BA, .260 OBP and .361 SLG with a 39% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored seven runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the White Sox.

The White Sox will look to Chris Murphy (2-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Arias

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News