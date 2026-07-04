Gabriel Arias And Guardians Play White Sox On July 4

Arias is hitting for a .208 BA, .250 OBP and .361 SLG with a 39.5% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored seven runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (5-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.

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