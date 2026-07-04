Gabriel Arias And Guardians Play White Sox On July 4
Gabriel Arias and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Arias has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Arias is hitting for a .208 BA, .250 OBP and .361 SLG with a 39.5% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored seven runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.
Sean Burke (5-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.