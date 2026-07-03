Gabriel Arias And Guardians Square Off Against White Sox On July 3

Arias is hitting for a .211 BA, .243 OBP and .366 SLG with a 39.2% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored six runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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