Gabriel Arias And Guardians Play Twins On July 9

Arias is hitting for a .213 BA, .259 OBP and .388 SLG with a 41.2% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored eight runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (6-3 with a 4.59 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season.

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