Gabriel Arias And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On July 22

Arias is hitting for a .243 BA, .284 OBP and .408 SLG with a 43.1% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 11 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. Arias has recorded four steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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