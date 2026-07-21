Gabriel Arias And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On July 21

Arias is hitting for a .232 BA, .276 OBP and .404 SLG with a 42.9% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 11 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. Arias has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Pirates.

The Twins will look to Kendry Rojas (1-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.