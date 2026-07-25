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Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians

Gabriel Arias

Cleveland Guardians • #13 SS

Gabriel Arias And Guardians Play Rays On July 25

Gabriel Arias and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Arias has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Arias is hitting for a .250 BA, .289 OBP and .407 SLG with a 43% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 12 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. Arias has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez will aim to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.59 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Arias

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