Gabriel Arias And Guardians Play Rays On July 25

Arias is hitting for a .250 BA, .289 OBP and .407 SLG with a 43% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 12 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. Arias has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez will aim to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.59 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.

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