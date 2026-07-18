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Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians

Gabriel Arias

Cleveland Guardians • #13 SS

Gabriel Arias And Guardians Take On Pirates On July 18

Gabriel Arias and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Arias has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Arias is hitting for a .239 BA, .278 OBP and .424 SLG with a 41.2% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 10 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. Arias has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Marlins) he went 1 for 4.

Braxton Ashcraft tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Arias

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