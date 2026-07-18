Gabriel Arias And Guardians Take On Pirates On July 18

Arias is hitting for a .239 BA, .278 OBP and .424 SLG with a 41.2% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 10 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. Arias has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Marlins) he went 1 for 4.

Braxton Ashcraft tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

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