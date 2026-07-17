Gabriel Arias And Guardians Face Pirates On July 17

Arias is hitting for a .239 BA, .278 OBP and .424 SLG with a 41.2% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 10 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. Arias has recorded three steals on three attempts. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Jared Jones makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.37 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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