Gabriel Arias And Guardians Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 4

Arias is hitting for a .252 BA, .292 OBP and .398 SLG with a 42.3% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 13 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. Arias has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Sean Manaea makes the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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