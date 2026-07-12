Gabriel Arias And Guardians Take On Marlins On July 12

Arias is hitting for a .239 BA, .280 OBP and .432 SLG with a 40.9% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 10 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. Arias has recorded three steals on three attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (2-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.

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