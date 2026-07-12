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Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians

Gabriel Arias

Cleveland Guardians • #13 SS

Gabriel Arias And Guardians Take On Marlins On July 12

Gabriel Arias and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Arias has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Arias is hitting for a .239 BA, .280 OBP and .432 SLG with a 40.9% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 10 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. Arias has recorded three steals on three attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (2-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Arias

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