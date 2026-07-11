Gabriel Arias And Guardians Face Marlins On July 11

Arias is hitting for a .214 BA, .258 OBP and .417 SLG with a 41.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored nine runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Eury Perez (5-6 with a 3.84 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season.

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