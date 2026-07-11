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Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians

Gabriel Arias

Cleveland Guardians • #13 SS

Gabriel Arias And Guardians Face Marlins On July 11

Gabriel Arias and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Arias has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Arias is hitting for a .214 BA, .258 OBP and .417 SLG with a 41.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored nine runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Eury Perez (5-6 with a 3.84 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Arias

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