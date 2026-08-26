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Freddy Peralta
Tampa Bay Rays

Freddy Peralta

Tampa Bay Rays • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Rays Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 26

Freddy Peralta will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Peralta has -108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Peralta is 5-11 with a 5.33 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

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