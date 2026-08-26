Freddy Peralta And Rays Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 26

Peralta is 5-11 with a 5.33 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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