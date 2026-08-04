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Freddy Peralta
Tampa Bay Rays

Freddy Peralta

Tampa Bay Rays • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Rays Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 4

Freddy Peralta will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Peralta has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Peralta is 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 26 when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

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