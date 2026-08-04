Freddy Peralta And Rays Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 4

Peralta is 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 26 when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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