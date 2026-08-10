Freddy Peralta And Rays Take On Athletics On Aug. 10

Peralta is 5-9 with a 5.37 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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