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Freddy Peralta
Tampa Bay Rays

Freddy Peralta

Tampa Bay Rays • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Rays Take On Athletics On Aug. 10

Freddy Peralta will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Peralta has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Peralta is 5-9 with a 5.37 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

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