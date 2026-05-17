Freddy Peralta And Mets Face Yankees On May 17
Freddy Peralta will get the start for the New York Mets against the New York Yankees at Citi Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Peralta has +112 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Peralta is 3-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.