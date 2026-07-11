Freddy Peralta And Mets Take On Red Sox On July 11
Freddy Peralta will get the start for the New York Mets against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Peralta has -130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Peralta is 5-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.