Freddy Peralta And Mets Take On Red Sox On July 11

Peralta is 5-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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