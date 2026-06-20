Freddy Peralta And Mets Face Phillies On June 20

Peralta is 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.