Freddy Peralta And Mets Face Phillies On June 20
Freddy Peralta will get the start for his New York Mets against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Peralta has +108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Peralta is 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.