Freddy Peralta And Mets Face Marlins On May 29

Peralta is 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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