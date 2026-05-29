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Freddy Peralta
New York Mets

Freddy Peralta

New York Mets • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Mets Face Marlins On May 29

Freddy Peralta will get the start for his New York Mets against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Peralta has -110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Peralta is 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

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