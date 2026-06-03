Freddy Peralta And Mets Square Off Against Mariners On June 3

Peralta is 3-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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