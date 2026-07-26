Freddy Peralta And Mets Take On Dodgers On July 26
Freddy Peralta will get the start for the New York Mets against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Peralta has +108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Peralta is 5-9 with a 5.01 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.