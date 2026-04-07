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Freddy Peralta
New York Mets

Freddy Peralta

New York Mets • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 7

Freddy Peralta will get the start for his New York Mets against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Peralta has -136 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Peralta is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

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