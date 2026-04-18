Freddy Peralta And Mets Face Cubs On April 18
Freddy Peralta will get the start for the New York Mets against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Peralta has -138 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Peralta is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.