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Freddy Peralta
New York Mets

Freddy Peralta

New York Mets • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Mets Take On Cardinals On June 9

Freddy Peralta will get the start for the New York Mets against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Peralta has -142 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Peralta is 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

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