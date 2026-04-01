Freddy Peralta And Mets Play Cardinals On April 1
Freddy Peralta will get the start for the New York Mets against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Peralta has +116 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Peralta is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Cardinals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.